Net NPA under 1 percent, write-off 100 percent, recovery 35 percent

On August 27, Vijay Mallya—a fugitive economic offender resident in Britain since 2016—trolled the system by posting a complaint on X. Industrialist Subhash Chandra had just settled dues of ₹22,006.57 crore for ₹6.5 crore under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. “If true,” Mallya wrote, “many congratulations to my friend Subhash. Banks and government have admitted having recovered ₹14,100 crore from me against a judgement debt of ₹6,203 crore. Many more borrowers have settled at a fraction. Indian debt resolution justice, I presume. No media questions.” The irony is that a man synonymous with bad loans was complaining that too much had been recovered from him.

Every few months, a screenshot does the rounds: a list of ‘wilful defaulters’, a running total of loans ‘written off’, a caption asking why a small borrower loses his cow for a ₹20,000 default while a tycoon boards a private jet owing ₹9,000 crore. The question is never only about who fled. It is how much came back.

The triggers for outrage are mostly driven by headlines—the latest is a conflation of the Chandra case, which technically is from the guarantor universe, and the stated claim that no bank has a net non-performing asset ratio above 1 percent of the total loans. Gross NPAs—total defaults before provisions to cushion the bank—which peaked at 14.58 percent of advances in March 2018, fell to 1.93 percent by March 2026. The numbers suggest that the crisis of a decade ago has been closed out.

The ratio reflects the shifting onus of recovery. Mark the sequence. A loan turns non-performing; the bank provisions against it fully within four years, as RBI rules require, before the board writes it off. The finance ministry clarifies it is “an accounting procedure” and that the borrower remains liable for repayment. Whatever recovery happens—through a tribunal, a settlement, an asset sale—happens sometimes after years, sometimes never. The net NPA figure and the recovered rupee are two different clocks, and only one of them has been running fast.