Frozen faultlines along a common, bloodied ground

August was a turbulent month in Manipur. While the ethnic conflict between the Meiteis and Kuki-Zo tribes seems to have eased a little, unfortunately, another conflict front—which had opened up between the Nagas and the Kukis in February—escalated.

A string of gruesome violent incidents, the latest of which were two outrages in quick succession, bore testimony to the conflagration. First, an ambush on August 27 on a passenger vehicle on the Imphal-Tamenglong Road between Kangpokpi district headquarters and Tamei, killing four Naga passengers and injuring several more. Second, an August 31 attack on a Kuki village along the same road, killing three and injuring four.

Conspicuous by their absence now are the crusaders who had rushed in to report the earlier conflict, many of whom earned a reputation for themselves for the self-righteous stands they took. Their plots seem completely lost on this new front.

Although it is an extension of the earlier conflict, in no conceivable way can this new development of a feud between the Nagas and the Kukis be portrayed as a Hindu majority targeting Christian minorities, or vulnerable tribals being victimised by a bigoted majority, or be fitted into other familiar templates of communal tensions elsewhere in the Indian heartland.

Quite obviously, and sadly, all the widely-heard diagnoses of the Manipur problem all along have been at best partially right, if not completely off the track. When the diagnosis went wrong, it is only imaginable that remedial measures too would have gone wrong. In this scenario, it is also difficult not to recall Bertrand Russell’s 1926 essay, ‘The harm that good men do’.