Why job engine stalls at state borders

The Periodic Labour Force Survey for the current financial year’s first quarter—April-June, 2026—was published recently. On the surface, the macroeconomic figures depict a picture of reassuring stability. Urban unemployment remained steady at 6.7 percent, the nationwide active workforce was estimated at 56.6 crore persons, and the share of regular salaried employment continued to grow slowly in both rural and urban India.
However, these headlines mask a deeper, more urgent structural narrative. Careful examination reveals a persistent spatial and institutional disconnect in India’s economy. The Union government crafts macro policy, deploying multi-crore production-linked incentive schemes, relaxing foreign direct investment rules and trying to maintain fiscal discipline. The transmission of these moves into productive employment, however, remains severely constrained. The primary bottleneck of economic growth is no longer in the policy corridors of Delhi, but in the state capitals across the country.
Consider the rural labour shifts documented between the January-March and April-June quarters of 2026. The rural labour force participation rate (LFPR) contracted notably from 58.2 percent to 56.9 percent. At the same time, agricultural employment’s share of the rural workforce dropped sharply by 2.9 percentage points from 55.8 percent.
In a classical structural transformation, workers exiting agriculture would move into high-value manufacturing or urban services. In India today, this labour is predominantly absorbed by the rural secondary sector, comprising construction, quarrying and small-scale manufacturing, which grew from 22.6 percent to 24.4 percent, alongside a modest increase in tertiary rural activity to 22.7 percent.
While the decline in agricultural dependency may be structurally desirable, the nature of absorption raises concerns. Construction and informal secondary activities often act as informal sponges, soaking up displaced workers without building the kind of compounding productivity that manufacturing or services can offer.
This structural reallocation looks worse when viewed through a gender lens, with the female LFPR trends revealing a vast divergence between geographies. While urban female participation showed resilience—edging down only marginally to 22.8 percent while female urban unemployment dropped from 9.1 percent to 8.7 percent—rural female LFPR suffered a steep decline of two full percentage points in a single quarter, falling to 37.2 percent.
This sudden contraction exposes a structural vulnerability in women’s work. Rural women are disproportionately drawn into agriculture, unpaid helper roles or casual labour. As farm activity shifts seasonally, they drop out of the formal labour force rather than transitioning into non-farm wage work. Because areas outside the major urban clusters lack localised industrial and structured service hubs, women workers are deprived of stable alternatives. The drop in rural female participation isn’t merely a seasonal blip; it is a direct consequence of localised economies failing to provide formal, high-density opportunities for women transitioning out of farm work.
Urban markets present a similar story of institutional inertia. The urban LFPR remained flat at 50.2 percent, while the worker-population ratio held near 46.8 percent. Although regular wage and salaried employment accounts for nearly half of urban jobs, the whole pie is simply not expanding fast enough to absorb new entrants or rural migrants seeking higher-productivity work.
The underlying issue stems from factor-market friction. National industrial policies assume that capital investment will automatically translate into factory jobs. In practice, manufacturing firms face exorbitant power tariffs, rigid state labour regulations, prolonged land acquisition processes and inadequate municipal infrastructure connecting production hubs to freight corridors—all of which represent localised friction points. Central tax incentives or national trade agreements cannot resolve these operational hurdles.
The core imperative then is for India’s employment strategy to shift focus from federal capital expenditure to state-level administrative reform.
The divergence in states’ execution capacity is already shaping regional inequality. Southern and western states such as Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra have built industrialised ecosystems capable of capturing supply-chain shifts and supporting urban service density. Whereas populous northern and eastern states continue to struggle with high youth unemployment and underemployment, functioning primarily as labour exporters.
If India is to harness its demographic window, represented by the 56.6 crore working citizens counted in the PLFS bulletin, state governments must take ownership of three core economic reforms.
First, they should rationalise power and factor costs. Cross-subsidisation of electricity, where industrial units pay inflated tariffs to subsidise domestic and agricultural usage, penalises job-creating manufacturing. States must restructure utility distribution to lower input costs for light manufacturing.
Second, they must undertake industrial cluster governance. State industrial development corporations must move beyond land-allotment and become integrated service providers. Resolving local environmental clearances, building last-mile logistics to freight corridors and providing worker housing near industrial clusters are essential state responsibilities.
Third, they must undertake decentralised skill alignment. The mismatch between vocational training and local industry requirements remains wide. State technical education boards must directly partner with regional industry associations to fund apprenticeship models, particularly aimed at increasing female labour participation in high-value manufacturing.
The first-quarter job numbers demonstrate that India’s macroeconomy possesses baseline resilience. Headline unemployment is stable and formal wage structures are expanding incrementally. But stability should not be confused with structural transformation. Delhi has built the macroeconomic architecture, but the physical assets that turn this architecture into jobs—factories, power lines, industrial housing and trade logistics—are approved, built and operated within state jurisdictions. Until the states prioritise factor-market reforms with the same urgency as federal policy announcements, India’s employment growth will stay stuck where it is.
Tulsi Jayakumar | Professor, economics & policy; and Executive Director, Centre for Family Business & Entrepreneurship, Bhavan’s SPJIMR
(Views are personal)