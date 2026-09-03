PYJAMA needed, not scrapping over top GDP numbers

Consider two snapshots. Lakhs of young people protesting at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, hopeless and anxious about their future. India announcing it’s the fastest-growing economy in the world, with record double-digit nominal GDP growth. These events are not decades or years apart, as they may seem—they are separated by just four weeks.

How can lakhs of Gen Z youth be out on the streets in protest against the government when the nation is supposedly experiencing its best economic conditions in recent history? This, in essence, sums up the brouhaha over the GDP figures for the latest quarter released a few days ago.

First off, there is a lot that is wrong with India’s economy and its GDP measurement. But the sheer math behind the 7.8 percent real GDP growth is not one of them, contrary to what a former government bureaucrat has claimed.

The economy is perhaps the only thing reduced to a statistic that every individual—rich or poor, Hindu or Muslim, rural or urban—experiences every single day. Then, how can millions of Indians be so disenchanted with the economy when the measure says it is robust?

If the math behind the measure is not the problem, then it follows that either what we measure as GDP is wrong, or there is a disconnect between GDP and living conditions for the average Indian, or both.

Former Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian argues that it is the former. He has demonstrated with reasonable evidence that ever since the GDP estimation methodology was changed in 2015, the correlation between economic indicators such as electricity consumption, taxes collected, exports, bank credit and the GDP measure has broken down. Put simply, accompanying indicators of a strong or weak economy do not match up to the GDP estimate as they did earlier.