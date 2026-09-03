Who’ll pay for the next disaster?

Disaster finance cannot begin only after a disaster. States need to know in advance which losses they can absorb, which to insure and those that must be shared more widely.

Disasters like the one that struck Nepal expose an important weakness in how countries like India financially prepare for extreme events. While investments in disaster response, mitigation and reconstruction are essential, the financing of residual losses often remains largely reactive. In many cases, the question of who ultimately bears the economic cost—governments, households, businesses or insurers—is resolved only after the disaster has occurred. India needs to change that.

When a flood destroys a small enterprise, a heatwave reduces a worker’s earnings or a cyclone damages public infrastructure, the economic loss ultimately lands somewhere. A household runs down its savings. A business loses revenue. A borrower struggles to repay a loan. A state government finds additional money for relief and reconstruction.

Uninsured risk is, therefore, not risk that has disappeared. It is risk that governments, households and businesses have retained often without consciously deciding to do so.

This matters because India’s economic exposure is rising. Estimates suggest that $26-29 trillion (around Rs 2,500 lakh crore) of assets across the country are exposed to different natural hazards. Across Asia, only about 8 percent of economic losses from natural catastrophes in 2025 were insured. The answer is not to insure everything. Rather, India needs to decide systematically which risks should be borne by whom.