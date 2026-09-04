Himalayan nations must unite to help science help them

On the morning of August 26, within minutes, a flash flood swept through the Nepal-Tibet border region, taking homes, livelihoods, and lives with it. As rescue and recovery efforts continue, our thoughts remain with those still coming to terms with all they have lost.

Scientific assessments are still underway and it would still be premature to draw a firm conclusion about what triggered this disaster. Questions remain and answers will emerge as the investigations continue. But one lesson is already clear: climate risks in the Hindu Kush Himalaya are evolving faster than our capacity to understand, let alone anticipate, them.

The challenge before us is not simply to learn more. It is to learn how to act in a world where uncertainty itself is becoming one of the defining features of climate risks.

What we witnessed was an extraordinary and devastating hazard rooted in changes to the cryosphere, where water exists mostly in solid form, unfolding with immense speed and force across borders. Climate change is destabilising high mountain environments. Ice, snow, rock, water, and mountain slopes are interacting in ways that are becoming increasingly dangerous and increasingly difficult to predict.

This is not an isolated event. For more than a decade, the Hindu Kush Himalaya has experienced major cryosphere disasters, including floods, landslides, glacial lake outburst floods, avalanches, thawing permafrost, and cascading hazards that have destroyed lives and erased years of development progress in a matter of hours.