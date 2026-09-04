Where did ₹6 lakh crore go? Nowhere

Over the past few days, a few commentators have stirred a controversy around India’s latest GDP release. Nominal GDP for the first quarter of 2025-26, earlier placed at ₹86.05 lakh crore under the 2011-12 series, is now estimated at ₹80 lakh crore under the 2022-23 series. Their question is simple: where did ₹6.05 lakh crore go? They then compare the quarterly GDP of ₹88.27 lakh crore under the new series with ₹86.05 lakh crore under the old one, and conclude that nominal growth was only 2.6 percent, rather than 10.3 percent. The claim may sound dramatic, but it is statistically invalid because it combines two different measuring systems.

The first legitimate question is whether the shift from the 2011-12 series to the 2022-23 series can change nominal GDP at all. The answer is yes, though not because statisticians have simply replaced one set of prices with another. Nominal GDP, or GDP at current prices, values production at the prices prevailing for the period being measured. Base-year prices matter more directly for real GDP, which holds prices constant to isolate changes in the volume of production.

The new national accounts series, however, is not simply a new price tag. It is a statistical renovation that incorporates fresh enterprise surveys and GST data, fuller company and government accounts, revised classifications, wider coverage, updated input ratios, corrections for duplication and improved quarterly allocation. It uses Annual Survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises and Periodic Labour Force Survey data more directly for parts of the unincorporated sector, refines the treatment of multi-activity companies, updates construction ratios and financial-sector coverage, and draws on the newer Index of Industrial Production, producer-price and banking-services indices. These changes can alter the measured value added even at current prices.

It is, therefore, wrong to argue that nominal GDP must remain unchanged when a new base-year series is introduced. A change in base-year prices by itself does not alter current-price GDP, but the associated revisions to sources, coverage and methods certainly can.

Consider a simple illustration. Suppose Q1 nominal GDP was initially estimated at ₹1,000 crore. New GST records and surveys reduce small-business value added by ₹15 crore, complete company filings reduce it by ₹10 crore, and final government accounts reduce it by ₹5 crore. Wider coverage adds ₹20 crore of previously unrecorded economic activity, while removing duplication subtracts ₹25 crore. Updated input ratios reveal ₹20 crore more intermediate consumption, and better quarterly benchmarking assigns ₹15 crore of activity to later quarters. The revised estimate is therefore ₹930 crore, a fall of ₹70 crore, or 7 percent. Nothing has disappeared from the economy, and no base-year price has been imposed on the quarter. The same quarter has simply been re-estimated with fuller records, broader coverage and a better method.