Where did ₹6 lakh crore go? Nowhere

Over the past few days, a few commentators have stirred a controversy around India’s latest GDP release. Nominal GDP for the first quarter of 2025-26, earlier placed at ₹86.05 lakh crore under the 2011-12 series, is now estimated at ₹80 lakh crore under the 2022-23 series. Their question is simple: where did ₹6.05 lakh crore go? They then compare the quarterly GDP of ₹88.27 lakh crore under the new series with ₹86.05 lakh crore under the old one, and conclude that nominal growth was only 2.6 percent, rather than 10.3 percent. The claim may sound dramatic, but it is statistically invalid because it combines two different measuring systems.
The first legitimate question is whether the shift from the 2011-12 series to the 2022-23 series can change nominal GDP at all. The answer is yes, though not because statisticians have simply replaced one set of prices with another. Nominal GDP, or GDP at current prices, values production at the prices prevailing for the period being measured. Base-year prices matter more directly for real GDP, which holds prices constant to isolate changes in the volume of production.
The new national accounts series, however, is not simply a new price tag. It is a statistical renovation that incorporates fresh enterprise surveys and GST data, fuller company and government accounts, revised classifications, wider coverage, updated input ratios, corrections for duplication and improved quarterly allocation. It uses Annual Survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises and Periodic Labour Force Survey data more directly for parts of the unincorporated sector, refines the treatment of multi-activity companies, updates construction ratios and financial-sector coverage, and draws on the newer Index of Industrial Production, producer-price and banking-services indices. These changes can alter the measured value added even at current prices.
It is, therefore, wrong to argue that nominal GDP must remain unchanged when a new base-year series is introduced. A change in base-year prices by itself does not alter current-price GDP, but the associated revisions to sources, coverage and methods certainly can.
Consider a simple illustration. Suppose Q1 nominal GDP was initially estimated at ₹1,000 crore. New GST records and surveys reduce small-business value added by ₹15 crore, complete company filings reduce it by ₹10 crore, and final government accounts reduce it by ₹5 crore. Wider coverage adds ₹20 crore of previously unrecorded economic activity, while removing duplication subtracts ₹25 crore. Updated input ratios reveal ₹20 crore more intermediate consumption, and better quarterly benchmarking assigns ₹15 crore of activity to later quarters. The revised estimate is therefore ₹930 crore, a fall of ₹70 crore, or 7 percent. Nothing has disappeared from the economy, and no base-year price has been imposed on the quarter. The same quarter has simply been re-estimated with fuller records, broader coverage and a better method.
This illustration explains the mechanism; it is not a decomposition of India’s actual ₹6.05 lakh crore revision. The official sequence is clear. The old series placed Q1 2025-26 nominal GDP at ₹86.05 lakh crore in August 2025. The new series estimated it at ₹80.32 lakh crore in February 2026, ₹80.44 lakh crore in June and ₹80 lakh crore in August, after incorporating the latest IIP, producer-price and administrative data. Most of the change, therefore, occurred months before the Q1 2026-27 release. These are successive statistical vintages, not a missing pile of money.
The movement from ₹86.05 lakh crore to ₹80 lakh crore represents a 7.03 percent downward revision. Is a change of this magnitude unprecedented, or is it routine? The answer is neither. It is not a routine quarterly adjustment, but revisions of a comparable, or even larger, magnitude have occurred when India has introduced a comprehensive new GDP series.
When the 1993-94 series replaced the 1980-81 series, GDP at factor cost for 1993-94 rose from ₹7,32,874 crore to ₹7,99,077 crore, an increase of 9.03 percent, largely because the coverage of private consumption improved. That concept is different from today’s headline GDP at market prices, but the measurement lesson is clear.
When the 2004-05 series replaced the 1999-2000 series, nominal GDP at market prices for Q1 2008-09 rose from about ₹12.35 lakh crore to ₹13.33 lakh crore. That 7.94 percent revision was close to today’s 7.03 percent change, although it moved upward. Revisions do not always raise GDP. During the transition to the 2011-12 series, nominal GDP for 2011-12 fell from ₹90.10 lakh crore to ₹87.36 lakh crore, a reduction of about 3 percent. A new series can move estimates in either direction; the result depends on the data, coverage and methods.
The next question is empirical: does the wider economy resemble the near-stagnation suggested by the invalid 2.6 percent calculation? The evidence does not support such a conclusion. In Q1 2026-27, cement production grew 8.9 percent, IIP for infrastructure and construction goods 7.2 percent, electricity IIP 9.3 percent, and capital-goods output 15.2 percent. Commercial-vehicle sales rose 18.3 percent, goods-transport vehicle registrations 20.1 percent, finished-steel consumption 8.3 percent and major-port cargo 6.2 percent. These are not the footprints of near-zero real growth. Several of these indicators feed into quarterly GDP estimates and are, therefore, corroborative rather than wholly independent. Even so, the broad pattern points to expansion, not stagnation.
Three issues must remain distinct: economic performance, measurement quality and logical validity. Debate over the quality of jobs, wages, investment and uneven sectoral growth is both legitimate and welcome. But growth cannot be calculated across incompatible series. On the latest consistent series, Q1 2026-27 recorded nominal GDP growth of 10.3 percent and real GDP growth of 7.8 percent. One may legitimately debate the quality, composition or distribution of that growth, but it cannot be dismissed by mixing figures from two incompatible statistical series and treating the resulting arithmetic as an economic assessment.
Gourav Vallabh | Part-time Member of the Economic Advisory Council to the PM and Professor of finance at XLRI
(Views are personal)