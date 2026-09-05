Sarojini Varadappan: Second of her name, first in gracefulness

The name Sarojini Varadappan will ring no bells for most readers of this column today. But it will ring resoundingly for those few seniors who remember her for her gentle demeanour and innate goodness. Equally for an inner life made of the strongest alloys of custom and modernity, tradition and contemporaneity. And of a no-nonsenseness that made it impossible for anyone to mess with her.

Daughter of the veteran Congressman M Bhaktavatsalam, who was a minister in the Rajaji and Kamaraj Cabinets and Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu from 1963 to 1967, Sarojini belonged to the Tamil elite by virtue of descent. She also belonged simultaneously to another aristocracy by virtue of something else: her very own virtuousness. This is the aristocracy of those who choose being good over being famous or powerful and sleep soundly—while the other kind who, for fear of losing pelf and privilege, end up losing sleep.

Not that she did not have it in her to be in power.Oh yes, she did. But destiny made her Sarojini. Simply, Sarojini. This would not have been easy for one who was named by her father after the only-one-such Sarojini Naidu. And one who grew up with politics for nutriment.

This reflection on her has been prompted by an anecdote with much meaning for us today shared with me by her nephew U Venkatesh, Venky to his friends. But before I share the anecdote with readers after obtaining his permission, I would like to say what I recall of her.

Sarojini Varadappan was married to a generous and affable cousin of hers from an agriculturist background. The marriage had followed the canons of tradition and community, but the married couple trod their own paths. He looked the free spirit that he was; she looked the acme of propriety, which she was.