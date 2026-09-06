The new order faces a familiar test of power

On September 21, 2024, Sri Lankans were determined to pursue a complete political overhaul. They had survived Covid 19, a year in which the island’s economy nosedived, and the 2022 financial collapse along with massive public protests demanding an end to elite political rule. In the ninth presidential election, the winning candidate was a foregone conclusion. The public voted for the man dubbed the most trustworthy politician to rewrite the island’s political trajectory and decisively end 76 years of elite political rule. The stage was set for a different political class and ideology: Anura Kumara Dissanayake, leader of the once-revolutionary Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) and the National People’s Power (NPP), who promised the people “a thriving nation, a beautiful life”. He campaigned heavily to fight graft, systemic governance reform, economic relief, social protection and rode the crest of a popular wave to become President.

Two years later, popularity is gradually declining with many likely to conclude that Dissanayake has delivered a ‘mixed bag’, with many promises still to be fulfilled.

Manifesto-tracking assessments recognise Dissanayake’s political pragmatism over idealism, progress in social protection and institutional transparency, but fault the delay in constitutional overhauls, reconciliation efforts and even keeping his own house in check.

A careful examination shows that public perception of Dissanayake is also beginning to change, following recent attempts to bulldoze through a constitutional amendment to increase the retirement age of judges, seen as an effort to keep the current chief justice in office for another two years. The matter has cast a pall of gloom and if there was already muttering about inefficiency and corruption, this move is drawing significant flak.