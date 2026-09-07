Delimiting Bengal, limiting choices

Within 100 days of winning the West Bengal Assembly election, the BJP government has raced ahead with remodelling municipal constituencies in Kolkata and Howrah. Impatient to get on with it, the Suvendu Adhikari government has been using the voters’ list post its special intensive revision, even as the first phase of house-listing for the much-delayed census is underway.

The Chief Minister is correct that populations within Kolkata and Howrah have shifted, hollowing out the more congested areas and moving to what were once ‘fringe’ areas. Therefore, a redrawing of electoral constituencies is necessary. Unfortunately, using the post-SIR voters’ list makes the exercise problematic.

There are two reasons why such basis is neither sufficient nor logical. First, if West Bengal could vote in April to elect a new government based on the existing delimitation of constituencies that were last revised in 2006, why does the Kolkata and Howrah municipal corporations need a separate and dubious delimitation of their own constituencies?

Second, even though the delimitation of the two municipal corporations’ constituencies are fait accompli, there are ongoing cases in both cities being heard by the tribunals set up by the Supreme Court to sort the cases of voters deleted from the electoral rolls by the SIR because of discrepancies.

Thus, using incomplete data of electors as the basis for redrawing the constituency maps in the two populous cities makes no sense. By the Election Commission’s own account, nearly 29.6 percent of voters were struck off the rolls in the north and 27.5 percent in the south of the state capital—among the highest rates in the state.