A BRICS wall of plurilateral alternatives

If BRICS chair India’s aim is to hold a ‘successful’ 18th summit in New Delhi, it can be said with near certainty almost on the eve of the conclave that it will indeed be a success. The key to defining this outcome, however, is that success in this context is a relative term. For India, if the summit passes without discord—as did the 2023 G20 summit in New Delhi—it will be deemed a success.

Plurilateral summits hosted by India are only partially aimed at their member countries or the rest of the world. Indian foreign policy is now equally aimed at convincing the domestic Indian population that India is a heavy-lifter on the global stage. This was evident during the 18th G20 summit, when all of India was energised and contributed to it in some way as if it was an occasion of historic significance.

Since then, Brazil and South Africa have hosted G20 summits without any such fanfare. The 21st G20 summit later this year in Miami will be no different except for US President Donald Trump’s tantrums in its run-up and possibly at the event itself.

For one of the BRIC—without ‘S’ then—founding members, China, a successful summit is one where its laser-sharp focus is on promoting its national interests. For China, which will host the organisation’s next summit in 2027, the greater good of BRICS is secondary to its use for China’s own good. If it can move the plurilateral group even a little bit towards acting as a hedge against the US, it will consider the conclave a success.