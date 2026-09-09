Will Germany’s AfD rise break Europe’s political centre?

The AfD’s victory in Saxony-Anhalt is more than another electoral breakthrough for Europe’s populist right. It is a psychological shock to Germany and, by extension, to the European political order that Berlin has helped sustain for decades.

The immediate consequences for German foreign policy may be limited. Germany’s established parties still maintain a Brandmauer - the political firewall designed to prevent cooperation with the Alternative für Deutschland. But that firewall cannot prevent something more consequential: the steady erosion of the political consensus on which Germany’s European role has rested.

The danger for Europe is not that the AfD suddenly takes control of German foreign policy. It is that the centre of German politics is moving sufficiently to the right that the assumptions underpinning European cooperation can no longer be taken for granted..And nowhere is this more visible than in the four relationships that matter most.

The Franco-German engine may be losing trust

For decades, the Franco-German relationship has been the political engine of European integration. It has rarely been harmonious, but it has been indispensable.

The AfD’s rise introduces a fundamentally different anxiety in Paris. French policymakers do not merely see the party as another populist movement. They see its hostility to deeper European integration, its nationalism and its positions on Russia and European institutions as potentially incompatible with the political project France has sought to advance with Germany. The consequences could be profound.

If France begins to doubt Germany’s long-term commitment to European integration, Paris will inevitably look for alternative coalitions. The very discussion of a smaller European "core" is revealing. It suggests that Europe may be approaching a point where the question is no longer how to integrate further, but how to preserve integration among those still willing to do so. That would be a historic reversal.

The European project was built on the assumption that Germany and France would pull the rest of Europe towards greater integration. A Europe in which France increasingly looks beyond Germany for its political centre would be an entirely different European Union.