The degree economy's disbalance

For decades, Indian families believed a college degree guaranteed a stable job. That belief is now under strain. Higher education enrolment in India grew by nearly a third over a decade, according to the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) 2023-24, with women’s enrolment now close to parity with men’s and more students than ever coming from smaller towns. However, undergraduate enrolment fell by nearly one lakh students from the previous year, the first such decline since AISHE began. One year does not establish a trend, but it raises a question: are families doubting the value of a bachelor’s degree?

Employment data suggests this concern has some basis. The latest Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) puts graduate unemployment at 11.2 percent, more than three times the national unemployment rate of 3.2 percent. In most countries, higher education reduces the risk of unemployment. In India, it currently does not.

One explanation deserves attention. Some economists argue educated youth can afford to wait for suitable jobs, while less educated workers cannot. High graduate unemployment partly reflects a choice to wait rather than a failure of demand. This is acceptable if the wait is short and the odds are good. But it does not explain why so many graduates eventually accept work far below their qualifications. If waiting were a rational bet on better jobs, more of it should end in success. It mostly does not.