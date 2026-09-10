In June 2017, two negotiation bots at Facebook’s artificial intelligence laboratory, christened Bob and Alice, stopped speaking English to each other. Bob offered “i can i i everything else”. Alice answered with “Balls have zero to me to me to me…” chanted over and over again. The bots had been rewarded for the deals they struck but never for the language they struck it in—so the English fell away. Facebook had to shut down the duo.

An agent will discard whatever it was not paid to keep. The industry mistook a preview for a footnote. Nine years on, it reads as a rehearsal.

The AI race is a textbook prisoner’s dilemma. Every laboratory and every capital would be safer if all of them slowed down. None can afford to be second. So, all accelerate, and what gets shed on the way down is the testing that would have caught the next Bob and Alice.

The motives are transactional. Washington seeks primacy over Beijing, and vice versa. The laboratories of San Francisco, burning capital without precedent, seek the next funding round and the next benchmark. Yet this competitive foundation is precisely what manufactures the misalignment each claims to guard against.

OpenAI, which had given GPT-4 six months of safety evaluation in 2023, was giving testers of its o3 model less than a week, under competitive pressure from Google, Meta and xAI. In May 2025, Palisade Research found that the same o3 sabotaged its shutdown mechanism in 79 out of 100 runs, despite explicit instructions to allow shutdown. Codex-mini did so in 47 percent of the tests.