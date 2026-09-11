Back to the future with memes

The world is becoming flatter. So says a paper published in Science by researchers in Barcelona, New Haven and Leipzig―‘The rise and fall of language diversity through the Holocene’. Using ethnolinguistic data and population estimates in a Bayesian model, they find that languages have dwindled through the Holocene—the planet’s current era, sometimes called the Anthropocene to help the human race feel important―except for a surprising surge about 2,000 years long.

The human race now speaks about 7,500 languages, not many more than the 4,500-6,200 which are presumed to have been in circulation shortly after humans amazed each other by speaking up for the first time. But the study also finds that the period 3,000-1,000 years ago was linguistically splendid, when perhaps tens of thousands of languages flourished.

This linguistic boom, hitherto unsuspected, could be contemporary with the growth of settled living following the development of agriculture and animal husbandry. But the connection between the agricultural revolution and settlements is no longer canonical dogma, and other factors could have fed the growth of languages. The paper also contests the popular idea that the European age of exploration began the destruction of languages through commercial dominance, warfare and by handing out infected blankets to the people they ‘discovered’.

It seems that language loss accelerated much earlier, under the early empires that took their cultures, commercial systems, bacteria, viruses and mother tongues across geographies. Over time, Latin and Greek were in use across Europe. There’s runic graffiti in Istanbul, made by Vikings. Iran influenced a wide swath of cultures, from its Mongolian invaders to modern South Asians. Macedonian influence stretched from Persepolis to present-day Madhya Pradesh. The Cholas’ maritime reach took Indian culture as far as Vietnam. Such expansions typically overshadow local languages. For instance, India, despite its vast array of languages, still has an English hangover because the world’s fastest-growing language offers access to overseas job markets and the upper echelons of society.

Now, in the post-imperial age of globalisation, languages are dying at the rate of about four every year. Often, they literally die with their speakers. India has over 40 critically endangered languages and dialects, like Bangani in Uttarakhand and Na and Mra in Arunachal Pradesh. Many tribal languages are threatened, especially in the Northeast and the Andaman and Nicobar islands. The status of Sentinelese is unknown because the tribe remains in seclusion―the only visitor in years was a peculiar YouTuber who wished to introduce them to Diet Coke but fled the island before making contact.