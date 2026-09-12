The BRICS Bazaar: Talk trade, play chess and make peace

Ten percent. That is Geoffrey Hinton’s estimate of the possibility that artificial intelligence could eventually wipe out humanity. An oddly casual number, you’d think. The sort we may usually attach to the likelihood that it will rain at a picnic, or something as unconsequential. But Hinton is the ‘Godfather of AI’, a Nobel in Physics. That may not make him immune to the West’s millenarist cultural tendency to lapse into doomsday scenarios. But you can’t accuse him of not knowing how to measure things.

Humanity has for long fixed its dread of being annihilated on something that surpasses it in force. World religions have plenty of candidates. The post-Enlightenment version is being rendered extinct by an entity that exceeds our powers to think. The most compelling foe is one we build ourselves—a Frankenstein’s monster with brains. Somewhere it captures our faint sense of guilt for screwing up the planet. We have made bombs powerful enough to destroy ourselves, but bombs don’t suddenly develop a will.

AI fits the bill. It is a black box even to its creators. It’s learning faster, much faster, than any understanding we may evolve about how it is doing so.

But science also gives us Occam’s razor, a principle that bids us to settle for simpler explanations when they suffice. A Bhakti poet would tell us to search within ourselves for the enemy. One look around the globe suffices to tell you we need no help from AI. Donald Trump’s brain, decoding which may win someone a Nobel one day, could chew up Anthropic’s latest offering.