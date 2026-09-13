Belief, practice and the many ways of seeing

As the world remembers the horrific Islamist terrorist strikes against the United States on 9/11 twenty-five years ago, we in India also remember how, in 1893, Swami Vivekananda addressed the World’s Parliament of Religions on the same day. The two represent opposite ends of religion’s role in our lives.

While Vivekananda advocated pluralism and the end of fanaticism, the threat of religious extremism is still very much a concern in today’s world. According to verifiable figures compiled by the Fondation pour l’innovation politique (Fondapol), close to a quarter million people have been killed by Islamist terrorism and violent extremism since September 11, 2001.

Given these facts, controversy over the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) monks’ avoidance of women is rather unfortunate. It not only gives BAPS, but Hinduism itself, a bad name. Even though BAPS adherents and Swaminarayans in general are a totally peaceful sect, they do not restrict or curtail the liberty or dress of women in the manner in which many Muslim clerics, whether in India or elsewhere, do.

What exactly happened to trigger such a massive reaction? On September 6, BAPS inaugurated another grand temple at Bussy-Saint-Georges, Seine-et-Marne, near Paris. Prime Minister Narendra Modi did the honours, calling it a milestone in India-France relations. The temple is the first traditionally designed fully stone structure on the continent.

Unfortunately, the day before the inauguration, on September 5, a visit to the Eiffel Tower by a group of BAPS monks later blew up into an unseemly controversy. To facilitate the visit of about 100 monks and BAPS functionaries, the Société d'Exploitation de la Tour Eiffel (SETE), which manages the monument, asked female employees to stay away or be replaced by male staffers.