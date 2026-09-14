Beyond China vs West at BRICS

At the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, China seemingly got what it wanted—at least on the surface. President Xi Jinping was an honoured guest in India and, as his country was endorsed as the next BRICS chair, will host the next summit in 2027. Yet, the more significant outcome may be what China did not get—a BRICS organised primarily around its geopolitical contest with the West.

The 140-paragraph New Delhi Declaration (NDD), the longest BRICS declaration so far, reveals a subtle but significant shift. The bloc is beginning to move beyond a loose grouping of emerging economies towards a platform through which the Global South can gain greater voice, bargaining power and strategic autonomy. In this transformation, China remains the most powerful member. But it is no longer clear that it can define what BRICS means for everyone else.

This tension is central to BRICS. China is a major global power with ambitions to reshape the international order. Most other members are developing countries with different priorities. They do not want to wholly replace dependence on the West with dependence on China. They want more choices, more bargaining power and greater autonomy in dealing with both.

New Delhi brought this distinction into the open.

Xi’s vision for BRICS is ambitious. In his address, he presented it as an important platform for emerging-market and developing countries, and called for greater cooperation in artificial intelligence, supply chains, peace and stability, WTO-centred trade and global governance reform. He also proposed cooperation with China on AI-driven industrialisation.