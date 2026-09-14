Full text of PM Narendra Modi's address at the BRICS Business Forum 2026

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on September 11, addressed the BRICS Business Forum 2026 held in New Delhi. Here is a full text of his address:

Excellencies

Leaders of the BRICS business community, Innovators and friends, Namaskar!

A warm welcome to all of you to the BRICS Business Forum.

This year, we are celebrating twenty years of BRICS. When the group was launched in 2006, it comprised only four countries. Today, including BRICS and its partners, we have a family of twenty-one countries.

Today, the BRICS countries represent 50% of the world’s population, 40% of global GDP, and more than 25% of global trade. Not only that, over these years, while global GDP has grown by around 2.5 times, the combined GDP of BRICS countries has grown by around 4.5 times. In other words, the economic strength of BRICS has grown at nearly twice the pace of the world economy.

BRICS countries are also emerging as important centres for global innovation and solutions. From grassroots initiatives to frontier technologies, new possibilities for innovation are taking shape across our countries. The growing scale, speed, and optimism of BRICS are clearly visible among us. The Forum being held in India is the largest-ever BRICS Business Forum.

Friends,

The theme of India’s BRICS Presidency is “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability.”

Over the past twelve years, India has made this mantra the foundation of its economic and trade policy. When it comes to resilience, India has made its supply chains more diversified and reliable, from energy to technology. It is this very resilience that has enabled India, even amid global uncertainties, to offer the world confidence in growth and stability.

We are rapidly expanding our roads, railways, ports, and airports. At the same time, we are building new capabilities in strategic sectors such as shipbuilding, semiconductors, quantum technology, critical minerals, and biotechnology. In these sectors, India is emerging as a hub of new opportunities for global businesses. Therefore, Make in India, Innovate with India, and Scale for the World.