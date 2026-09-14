Full text of Russian President Vladimir Putin's address at the BRICS Outreach/Plus format 2026

Russian President Vladimir Putin, on September 13, addressed the 18th BRICS Summit in the BRICS Outreach/Plus format held at the Bharat Mandapam Congress and Exhibition Complex in New Delhi. Here is a full text of his address:

Prime Minister Modi, colleagues, friends.

I would like to extend my warm welcome to all the participants in this BRICS Outreach/Plus format. This format has gained authority, offering opportunities for direct and open dialogue between the equal members of BRICS and partner countries, as well as with other states and multilateral organisations interested in cooperation with this group.

The broad representation at today’s meeting confirms that the international community’s interest in BRICS continues to grow. Our fundamental values and ideals – such as commitment to an independent and autonomous course, striving to solve problems collectively while relying on international law and the key provisions of the UN Charter – appeal to many in the world.

The BRICS group has always advocated that all countries without exception should have equal and unlimited opportunities for consistent and balanced economic and social growth, for ensuring their populations’ wellbeing, while being able to preserve unique national cultures and traditions and to adhere to their own sovereign development models.

The theme of our meeting, proposed by Mr Modi, fits well into this context. It allows us to discuss what more our countries can do together for global stability and security, and to foster inclusive international economic development.

I would like to emphasise that today BRICS is a powerful driving force behind the strengthening of genuine multilateralism in international relations, and plays a major role in shaping a new, fairer and multipolar world order.

It is worth noting that the BRICS nations are seeing steady population growth and strengthening domestic markets; they have established robust industrial, technological, financial and academic hubs, as well as modern transport, energy and digital infrastructure. Trade within our association has already reached $1.2 trillion. Member states account for almost a quarter of global exports, and it is BRICS that, at 49 percent, provides most of global GDP growth.