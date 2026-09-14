Need to recognise light at the end of the tunnel

Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan recently stated that a new dam at Mullaperiyar alone can resolve the state’s safety concerns over the age-old structure. He was only reiterating the public stance taken by previous Kerala governments. The state of Tamil Nadu, on the other hand, has been opposing the proposal throughout.

The idea may be found unfeasible even on the grounds of ecology, economy or practicality. Let it be assumed that the gravity masonry dam poses a potential threat to Keralites on account of its age and fragility. Just because some earlier expert bodies had confirmed the dam’s safety, it may not stand as an eternal guarantee. Yet, if a new dam is to be constructed for that reason alone, it might result in a technological fallacy.

Given that the average life-span of such a dam is considered to be about 100 years, Kerala would need to construct new dams at such gaps in the time to come. This will have to be done at an ecologically-sensitive area in the Periyar wildlife sanctuary. Environmental clearance for such a project would be extremely difficult. “No more dams” and “Damn the dams” were the slogans of environmental movements across the world towards the end of the last century. Ecologist Patrick McCully’s classic work, Silenced Rivers: The Ecology and Politics of Large Dams, shows the devastating impact of large dams.

Now, Kerala is willing to supply water to Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu, for itself, does not want to perpetuate any threat to its neighbour. These positions of the respective governments are in the public domain. Given this, it should not be difficult to swiftly resolve the interstate dispute over the dam and the water level, provided that the Chief Ministers of the states, along with their governments, act in a statesmanlike manner.

The Supreme Court’s judgement regarding the Mullaperiyar dam in Tamil Nadu vs Kerala (2014) is significant. This was an original suit filed by Tamil Nadu under Article 131 of the Constitution challenging the amendment brought in by the Kerala legislature by way of Irrigation and Water Conservation (Amendment) Act, 2006. This law fixed the dam’s water level at a height of 136 feet, reasoning that a higher level would run the risk of endangering the dam and, consequently, the people in Kerala.