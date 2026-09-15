The other half of heat crisis

India has taken a significant step in recognising the growing threat posed by extreme heat. The Union government recently stated in Parliament that the home ministry has included heatwaves in the list of natural calamities under operational guidelines for the administration of state disaster response funds (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) during 2026-2031. This decision follows the recommendations of the 16th Finance Commission, which advocated the need to include heatwaves considering the increasing frequency and intensity of extreme weather events to climate change. India recorded 4,853 cases of heat-related illnesses between March 1 and July 26 this year.

The notification acknowledges the serious risks posed by extreme heat to people’s lives. It will change how governments will allocate funding, assign institutional responsibilities and respond to heat risks. At the same time, this decision raises a more fundamental question: can heat be governed only as a disaster?

Heatwaves, in their rudimentary form, significantly differ from our traditional conceptions of a ‘disaster’—a word that evokes a sense of visible destruction, urgency and immediacy of relief actions and active management of a natural mishap in real time during floods or earthquakes. Often characterised as a ‘silent disaster’, heatwaves do not leave a trail of visible destruction or widespread mortality that renders ad hoc approaches ineffective for long-term relief. Unlike conventional disasters, heatwaves require a priori planning and preventive interventions rather than the one-off responses that characterise disaster management. Such planning requires coordinated action across multiple sectors, including worker safety, urban design, public health, water management and land-use planning—often well before the onset of a heatwave.

Inclusion of heatwaves as a natural calamity does not automatically imbue a statutory definition for heatwaves under the Disaster Management Act, 2005. The present operational definition by the Indian Meteorological Department for heatwaves is bereft of statutory value and does not include wet bulb temperatures or other local meteorological factors as triggers to declare the onset of heatwaves. The absence of a statutory definition that accommodates their localised and geographically variable manifestations may lead to uncertainty over when legal and administrative responses ought to be suitably triggered.

The recent couching of heatwaves in the language of the DM Act crowns the ‘district’ as the fulcrum of authority and action. This diverges from the ground reality as due to geographical topography, it is in cities that the impacts of the urban heat island effect are more profoundly and viscerally felt. Municipal governments possess a clear and localised understanding of heat risks, reflecting the diverse microclimates, settlement patterns and living conditions that characterise urban areas. They are therefore better equipped to tailor responses to local realities.