Why the world remains numb to the genocide in Gaza

In a metaphorical sense, the newspaper is like a second skin. It absorbs the morning reader’s reactions. It absorbs his consternation, his indifference, his need for gossip, his sense of silence and his helplessness. In many ways, a newspaper also creates a field of interactions and responses. Probably the most interesting of these is the reader’s response. I wish to talk of some of them.

I found that many readers who have been reacting to my research recently seem to think it’s dated. They seem to think I belong to a different era and speak a different kind of radicalism, which is both old-fashioned and outdated. The example I would like to cite is the debate on Gaza, or when one discusses truth commissions or violence.

The Gaza Strip is almost forgotten today. It is now a piece of real estate. Donald Trump has taken over. But Gaza, at one time, should have promoted and instigated imagination into a festival of resistance.

Trump has, in a way, created a new America. When one talks to younger individuals, they respond that Trump emphasises the distance from the old America. They point out that my understanding of Vietnam—as an example of radicalism—is outdated. To me, it was an articulation of music, philosophy, politics. There were a range of responses, from paediatrician Benjamin Spock’s to philosopher Noam Chomsky’s. Vietnam also managed to combine folklore and music, from the works of Joan Baez to that of Bob Dylan.

The students who read this, interacted and reacted with laughter. They said Vietnam is embalmed. Trump’s new politics is much more pragmatic and much more calculating. They said Vietnam is a feat of memory; it’s a piece of taxidermy.