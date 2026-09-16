India can bring to the table East, West and South

The BRICS summit in New Delhi last weekend and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Bishkek, which Prime Minister Modi attended a fortnight earlier, suggest a ‘non-Western’ push to the evolving new global order. Both BRICS and SCO—where Russia, India and China now sit at the core—were born during the US’s unipolar moment and, despite several internal tensions, have been evolving rapidly to keep up as the world searches for a new multipolarity.

Two clubs, one origin

BRICS did not begin as a geopolitical project. In 2001, Goldman Sachs coined ‘BRIC’ to flag Brazil, Russia, India and China as the coming engines of global growth, a forecasting device for asset allocators rather than statesmen, an economic idea before it was ever a political one. What began as an acronym grew in 2009 into a standing summit of emerging economies. Its recent enlargement, and the tier of partner and outreach countries created in 2024, confirm that the club now delivers value to members and aspirants alike.

The SCO took the opposite route, starting as a geopolitical story. It began in 1996 as the Shanghai Five, a mechanism through which China, Russia and three Central Asian States settled and demilitarised contested Soviet-successor frontiers. Its founding purpose was narrowly defensive—to keep China’s western borders quiet. India and Pakistan joined as full members in 2017, as the organisation reinvented itself into a geoeconomic forum for Eurasia, even as China’s grip on its trajectory and secretariat remained firm.

What connects the two is timing as much as membership. Both were conceived during the American unipolar moment—one as an economic idea, the other as a border settlement—and both have since drifted towards becoming broad-spectrum geoeconomic clubs that double as geopolitical ones. Russia, India and China sit at the core of both—an overlap that traces back to Yevgeny Primakov’s RIC triangulation of the late 1990s—and all three also sit inside the G20, the one forum where the East and the West still transact through economics rather than through blocs.

BRICS also began as a counterpoint to the G7, and the contrast is instructive. The G7 was born in 1975, a response to the oil shocks and the collapse of Bretton Woods, an emergency huddle of Western industrial democracies managing a crisis of their own making. BRICS emerged from the opposite direction entirely, a projection of where growth was headed outside the West, assembled by economies that had no seat at the G7 table to begin with.

The G7’s own unipolar-era instincts are revealing. In 2014, following Russia’s move on Crimea, the group suspended Moscow from what had briefly been the G8, reverting to seven. Yet the same unipolar West could not simply legislate emerging economies out of relevance. The 2008 financial crisis forced the G20 into existence at leaders’ level, an acknowledgment, however reluctant, that a club of seven could no longer manage the world economy alone. The G7 expelled Russia and elevated the G20 within the same decade, a fair summary of how the unipolar order has had to bend without quite breaking.