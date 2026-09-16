Who teaches our teachers?

The ongoing metacritique of the Indian education system—and it comprises an avalanche of aphoristic and brocardic critiques that will, in time, exceed Edward Gibbon’s magnum opus in length, breadth and depth—is taking everything into its purview: syllabuses, curriculums, design and methodology of examinations, government budgetary spending on education, mytho-historicisation, institutional de-sciencing, phraseology, macaronic texts (or formal code-switching).

India surely does not lack in the number or excellence of knowledgeable critics—nor of carping ‘criticasters’. However, what is missing from the common discourse are honest critiques of teaching, teacherisms and teachability. In short, pedagogy.

Trenchant criticisms of the National Education Policy, board exams, NEET, CUET and JEE need to be supplemented with anatomisation and appraisal of whether teachers are up to the vastly-responsible and endlessly-taxing task of tutelage, of informing young minds while retaining their pliability, of translating hardened words into ideas, of precision and interpretation.

When syllabuses are inadequate or warped, a trustworthy, well-grounded pedagogy can relieve the moral stress that underlies doctrina falsa, the teaching of the untrue. But do our teachers have it—or even the drive to teach that which is uncontroversial and included in schoolbooks, or to familiarise themselves with the contents of the studybooks, and to examine students on the basis of incontestable content?

Until and unless we ask this single question—“Are our teachers broadly capable?”—we will never arrive at a determination of exactly what is wrong with our education system, how deep the rot goes, whether it is rescuable, or if the whole shebang needs to be dumped cyclopaedically in toto and rebuilt from scratch.