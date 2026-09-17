Narendra Modi and the generation he set free

Picture a young Indian, 10 years ago, saying she wanted to build a rocket. Not join ISRO. Build one. Her own. The room would have gone quiet, and someone kind would have explained that this was not something a person like her could do. Space belonged to the government. Dreams that size were for other countries.

On July 18, a rocket built by a private Indian company reached orbit. Skyroot Aerospace’s Vikram-1, developed by a young Indian startup, became the first privately developed Indian orbital rocket to successfully reach space. India became the third country to achieve orbital launch capability through private enterprise.

The girl who was told no can now say she wants to be Elon Musk and mean it as a plan, not a punchline. She can simply begin. Nothing about the talent had changed in those 10 years. India always had the talent. What changed was the answer.

For most of our history, the answer to a big dream in India was “you cannot”. Not because you weren’t good enough, but because the door simply did not exist. The quietest and largest achievement of Narendra Modi’s leadership is that the answer became “why not.”

It is worth understanding how deep that shift goes. For decades, ambition in India ran into a wall of permissions.

To do almost anything that mattered, you needed a licence, a clearance, a contact or the right family name. The country was never short of dreamers. It was short of doors. And when doors are few, they open first for people who already have keys. The young, the poor, the ones without a surname that opened rooms, waited outside.