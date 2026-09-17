The ugly business of looking good

Haircuts are in the news for many reasons. One category is that used in legalese—which involves settling loans for a fraction of the original amount—while the other is just letting the comb and shears do their job on your head. Both seem to involve steep costs.

Recently, the amount of money spent on personal grooming by a head of State and his spouse has made headlines, inviting reactions ranging from outrage to exasperation. A few months ago, the Supreme Court awarded damages of ₹25 lakh for a botched-up haircut that the litigant claimed had affected her professional opportunities.

Spending on care of hair, face, skin, nails and fragrances is booming. And there is a growing stack of products, procedures and treatments designed to meet consumer demand. The cosmetic industry in India, valued at approximately $21 billion, is thriving as it reaches its demographic target through social media and e-commerce platforms, selling tinted hopes.

The Covid era witnessed a spurt in the growth of the cosmetic industry. One of the possible reasons is said to be the rise in online meetings, with people seeing themselves longer on screens than they ever would in a mirror. The awareness of the advantages of improved appearances was aided by social media. The cosmetic industry also began to spread its reach to smaller cities and towns.

Access to skincare hacks and information regarding trends across the globe, from South Korea to Europe, resulted in adoption of beauty standards that broadened and deepened markets. This contributed to an increase in spending by Gen Z shoppers who tend to see beauty as a form of self-care and not merely as an aspiration. This was a distinct shift in attitude from the earlier generations where use of cosmetics was confined to certain professions or particular occasions. With greater access to cosmetic products, a response to ‘lookism’ in the workplace, where discrimination based on appearances has long prevailed, has shaped up.