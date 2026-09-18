The unseemly scramble for Gen Z votes

In the recent elections in northern and western India, women have indisputably evolved into an electoral constituency unto themselves, smashing the bounds of patriarchal diktat. The seemingly impossible development was achieved by an amalgam of schemes with nifty titles and handing financial doles in tranches under the rubric of ‘gender empowerment’. It was an incremental step dictated by electoral considerations to create an independent vote bank.

Tamil Nadu pioneered gender outreach long before states north of the Vindhyas thought of the concept. M G Ramachandran promoted female entrepreneurship and introduced social security and women’s pensions, while J Jayalalithaa followed up on her mentor’s initiatives by enhancing disbursement to women’s self-help groups, sanctioning nine months’ maternity leave and legislating 50 percent representation to women in civic bodies.

Similarly, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar released a ₹10,000 grant to women via direct benefit transfer so that the money would not be pocketed by male relatives, subsidised bicycles and school uniforms for girls, and set aside 35 percent of government jobs for women. The cherry on top was a total ban on liquor sale to contain domestic violence and straighten household spending, though the policy is not a sure-fire success.

In Maharashtra, the National Democratic Alliance’s pledge of the Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme swung women votes almost en bloc from the opposition. In Uttar Pradesh, which votes in early 2027, CM Yogi Adityanath has promised to hand over ₹50,000 to women in three instalments.