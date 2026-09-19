Arc from Kazan to Delhi via Tianjin

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi was the third between the two leaders in three years. Under the strategic guidance of the two leaders, China-India relations have gradually emerged from a low ebb, moving from a new start to further improvement.

The Kazan meeting in October 2024 marked the restart. After years of friction, the two leaders reaffirmed a fundamental truth: China and India are not rivals by destiny, but neighbours by geography and partners by interest. President Xi framed the relationship as a question of how two countries of over 1.4 billion people each can live side by side in harmony and pursue common development.

Results followed. Border areas returned to tranquillity. High-level dialogues resumed. Indian pilgrims once again travelled to Mount Kailash and Manasarovar. The relationship was, as a Chinese official put it, “returning to the main channel of cooperation”.

The Tianjin meeting in August 2025 on the sidelines of the SCO Summit marked the second phase: elevation. This was not merely about managing differences but deepening partnership. President Xi told Prime Minister Modi that being “good neighbours and friends, partners who achieve mutual success, and realising the ‘dragon-elephant dance’” should be the correct choice for both.

The two sides identified development as their greatest common denominator. Foreign ministers reached a 10-point consensus, including mutual support for each other’s diplomatic events—India for the 2026 BRICS Summit and China for 2027. Trade volumes hit new highs. People-to-people exchanges reawakened. Tianjin proved the relationship could move beyond crisis management toward positive agenda-setting.