Raman, a diamond among india’s nobel laureates

Historian and teacher Rudrangshu Mukherjee has compiled a monumental 819-page volume felicitously titled A Touch of Genius. It is a collection of representative writings by nine Indian winners of Nobel prizes and their acceptance speeches. Mother Teresa, winner of the Peace Prize in 1979, is among the nine, having made India—specifically Kolkata—her own.

Of the nine, three are Bengali—Rabindranath Tagore (literature, 1913), Amartya Sen (economic sciences, 1998), Abhijit Banerjee (economic sciences, with Esther Duflo, 2019). Counting Mother Teresa of Kalighat among them, we get four. Taking C V Ramans defining years—full 25 of them from 1907 to 1933—working in Calcutta, he may well be regarded as a fifth Calcuttan to have won a Nobel.

No less impressive is the fact that three of the other Nobels are from Tamil India, their families descending from the Cauvery delta. What is more, all three have either Chandrasekhar or Venkataraman in their names—Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman (physics, 1930), Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar (physics, 1983) and Venkatraman Ramakrishnan (chemistry, 2009). What does this prove? Nothing at all except yet another manifestation of the common phenomenon called coincidence. Rajaji, asked about it once, said the word ‘coincidence’ means ‘concurrent incidence’—a diamond of an explanation.

Reading the C V Raman pages in Mukherjee’s compilation, I was dazzled by the physicist’s observations on the diamond. I devoured the pages skipping the technical bits for a future birth in my cycle. Let me excerpt some diamonds among them:

“They come out perfect from Nature’s crucible. Diamonds are, by common consent, Nature’s most wonderful product in the mineral world.”

“In the olden days, men in India wore them in their ears. Those days, alas, have gone and even turbans are fast disappearing.”