Faithline | A sweet scent awaited in October

Frangipani or ‘temple trees’ are flowering everywhere nowadays. A few days ago, I watched babblers, sunbirds and red-vented bulbuls flying in and out of their branches. It was a very haiku moment of harmony.

Everyone knows that trees absorb carbon dioxide from the air, that they remove and store carbon. They know that trees absorb polluting gases like nitrogen oxides, ammonia and sulphur dioxide, and filter particulates out of the air by trapping them in their leaves and bark. They do all this while releasing good oxygen back into the air. But a haiku moment with a tree also brings home that it’s not only our physical health but also our mental and spiritual well-being that trees profoundly affect.

Such a moment can bring back the nastiest stories, like the one I was told by the best-selling Chinese writer Jung Chang, author of Wild Swans: Three Daughters of China. She disclosed that the late Chairman Mao, in his determination to completely desensitise his people and thereby make them mindless and obedient, had thousands of trees cut down all over China, especially the beautiful flowering ones. So, could the growing absence of trees be connected with the rising brutalisation of Indian cities?

Be that as it may, a haiku moment with a tree is really about good thoughts. So it also recalled a moving tribute to trees—to life itself. It was by the German-Swiss poet, novelist and painter Hermann Hesse. Movie buffs in India will recall his book Siddhartha. It was made into an Indo-American film in 1972 with cinematography by an all-time master of visual haiku, Sven Nykvist, the legendary Swedish cinematographer for another Swedish maestro, director Ingmar Bergman.

Herman Hesse said, “For me, trees have always been the most profound preachers. I revere them when they live in tribes and families, in forests and groves. And even more I revere them when they stand alone. They are like lonely persons. Not like hermits who have stolen away out of some weakness, but like great, solitary men, like Beethoven and Nietzsche. In their highest boughs the world rustles, their roots rest in infinity; but they do not lose themselves there, they struggle with all the force of their lives for one thing only: to fulfill themselves according to their own laws, to build up their own form, to represent themselves.