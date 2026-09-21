At arm's length from regulators

The Tribunals Reforms Act, which came into force on August 25, recalibrates the institutional relationship between the Executive and tribunals. It retains the Centre’s role in appointments and overall tribunal governance, while entrusting a National Tribunals Commission with the selection of chairpersons and members along with performance oversight.

The TRA provides for a five-year term for chairpersons and members, with eligibility for reappointment. It, however, enables the government to prescribe their qualifications, manner of selection, appointment, salaries and allowances, resignation, removal, and other conditions of service. Thus, the TRA makes an important institutional distinction: the government prescribes the framework; the NTC undertakes selection and performance oversight. This replaces the earlier approach of separate frameworks administered by respective ministries.

It creates a clearer separation between the government’s role in institutional governance and sectoral interests of the ministries. It reflects a sound principle of public institutional design: where an institution must exercise independent judgement, an Executive department should not control its institutional governance. That principle has equal, if not greater, relevance to economic regulators.

The government provides services, owns assets, grants licences and authorisations, and participates in markets. Regulators make regulations; supervise markets; investigate, conduct and, in several cases, adjudicate violations; and impose sanctions. Their decisions can affect the government’s economic interests. Regulators such as SEBI, TRAI, IRDAI, and the electricity regulators are, therefore, expected to operate with a degree of independence.