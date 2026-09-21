Why public debt is threatening private pockets

The interest rates on 10-year bonds in the US, Japan, the UK, Europe and Australia have risen 0.6-0.9 percent since the start of 2026. The rises are modest and, in absolute terms, the rates are still lower than those touched pre-2007. Yet this represents a significant shift from the ultra-low rates of recent decades and exacerbates the problems of global public debt, which is at 94 percent of world GDP—more than 10 percent higher than before the pandemic—and is expected to reach 100 percent by 2030.

There are several reasons behind the rise in rates. First, inflation remains around 3-4 percent, mostly above central bank targets. It is being fed by the higher energy prices driven by the intractable West Asia conflict. Higher costs of fertilisers, industrial chemicals, plastics and materials may take till 2027 to flow through into final prices. Conflict and climate-driven disruption to food supplies and transportation costs, due to lower water levels in key transit routes, are additional factors.

Continuing economic wars will also keep prices high. Since 2016, the US has implemented tariffs, export or import bans, sanctions and asset seizures that interrupt crossborder investment and trade of goods and services. The higher costs of tariffs and countermeasures are borne by consumers, about 96 percent in the case of the US.

Emphasis on sovereignty, independence, industrial capability and employment encourages de-globalisation. The relocation of production onshore increases costs due to the loss of economies of scale and comparative advantages, increasing price pressures. The AI boom has increased the cost of processors and memory, in some cases six-fold—christened ‘RAMageddon’ or ‘RAMpocalypse’—pushing up electronic product prices further, feeding inflation.