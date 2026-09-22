BRICS for an economic bridge

The global economic landscape is undergoing a fundamental transformation. Geopolitical tensions, fragmentation of trade, restructuring of supply chains, rapid technological change and uncertainty around established multilateral institutions are reshaping the rules of globalisation. At the same time, economic heft is steadily shifting towards emerging markets and the Global South.

Meanwhile, BRICS has evolved from a relatively small grouping of emerging economies into a significant geoeconomic force that accounts for about 40 percent of global GDP and over a fourth of global trade.

For India, therefore, BRICS is not simply another multilateral forum. It is an opportunity to shape a more balanced and multipolar global economy while advancing India’s economic and strategic interests. So India’s 2026 BRICS chairship came at an important juncture.

The objective was to move it from a platform that articulates the concerns of emerging economies to one that delivers tangible economic outcomes for businesses and people. India’s humanity-first approach and emphasis on building for a more resilient, innovative, cooperative and sustainable future provides a strong foundation for this transition.

The most immediate opportunity lies in trade and investment. The volume of intra-BRICS merchandise trade has grown 13-fold from 2003 to $1.17 trillion in 2024. Yet, considering the combined economic weight of the grouping, there remains considerable untapped potential.