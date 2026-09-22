Federating the nation zone by zone

September 25 will mark the 110th birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, one of the founding fathers of the Jan Sangh, the BJP’s predecessor. This year will also feature the 75th foundation day of the Jan Sangh. It’s a moment as good as any to remember that the Jan Sangh and the BJP have always had their own perspectives on federalism.

The Jan Sangh was always a votary of integrationist policies. Upadhyay minced no words while writing, “India has been declared a sovereign State, but adequate arrangements to protect its sovereignty have not been made,” adding the reminder: “The body (of the Nation) is not a collection of different limbs; on the other hand, the limbs are integral parts of the body.”

The ideal has found various expressions over time. While Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s regime carved out three new states and tried to do justice to tribal communities and hill-dwellers, Narendra Modi has rightly been pursuing the cause of ‘Ek Bharat, shrestha Bharat’ passionately.

But high-sounding slogans need to be translated into flesh-and-bone. In the science of organisation, it is important to ensure that every person gets some work to do, and for every work, there is a person to own up. While this sutra is indisputable in public life, not too often does one come across a situation where a right person is selected for a job.