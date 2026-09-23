Tata tussle raises a stink beyond boardroom doors

Board-level developments unfolding in Tata Sons, the unlisted holding company of the sprawling Tata Group, have cast an unfavourable light on the state of corporate governance in India, apart from raising uncomfortable questions about regulatory autonomy. These developments have long-term repercussions for India’s reputation as an investment destination.

The Tata Sons board, on September 17, through a contentious process that is sure to invite legal action, decided to reappoint N Chandrasekaran as chairman for a third five-year term. Even more curious was Chandrasekaran’s decision to accept the nomination, reversing his earlier decision to not seek re-appointment. The voting on the resolution was not only odd in its final outcome, but was also conducted by disregarding the rights of the majority shareholder—Tata Trusts, representing Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust, which collectively own over 65 percent in Tata Sons.

In an earlier board meeting, Noel Tata, nominee director of the majority shareholder Tata Trusts on the Tata Sons board, had dissented against the board’s decision to re-appoint Chandrasekaran; the extant rules provide paramount weightage to this veto power. Chandrasekaran had also announced he would be stepping down. The subsequent volte-face by Tata Sons directors and Chandrasekaran is like an open rebellion against the majority shareholder.

The board used the casting vote of an officiating chairman, emboldened by a debatable legal opinion, for pushing through Chandrasekaran’s re-appointment. Additionally, the directors in favour of the re-appointment included the company’s chief finance officer, who effectively reports to the chairman. At the very least, to avoid any future complications, the gentleman should have recused himself.