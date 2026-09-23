Wielding Opec to douse oil fire

On August 9, 1960, Standard Oil of New Jersey (Esso) reduced the posted crude prices in West Asia by 8 percent as Soviet oil exports to Europe and Asia rose. Burmah-Shell and Caltex followed with a 14 percent reduction for Indian imports, triggered by Russia’s cheaper oil sale. The interlocking system of oil company ownership and pressure from other consumer countries for lower prices led to the reduction of West Asian crude prices.

Infuriated by these unilateral cuts, Venezuela’s mines and hydrocarbons minister Juan Pérez Alfonso and Saudi Arabia’s first oil minister Sheikh Abdullah Tariki sought a mechanism to regulate oil output and ensure price stability. To weaken international oil majors’ control over production, pricing and global sales, five major producers—Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Venezuela—convened the historic Baghdad Conference a month later. Thus, on September 14, 1960, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries or Opec was founded to “coordinate and unify petroleum policies among member countries to stabilise international oil markets and secure fair returns”.

The 1973 oil crisis imparted a boom-bust volatility to the energy market for decades. Opec often leveraged its capacity to stabilise markets and maximise profits during the early 1980s, but global exploration provoked Saudi Arabia to flood the market, crashing prices in 1986 for years. Whether managing 1990 Gulf War supply fears or speculative trade amid growing emerging markets' demand in 2008, as oil hit $147 a barrel, Riyadh’s production hikes doused inflationary fires. Just months later, the global financial crisis triggered a major slump in demand and price.

Brent peaked at $115.06 in June 2014. Then, surging US shale flows and lifting of its export ban in December 2015 affected Opec’s dominance. The glut crashed prices to a multi-year low of $30 by January 2016. Opting to secure its market share, Opec refrained from production cuts. More than 100 US oil and gas companies filed for bankruptcy by mid-year. The 2016 Algiers Accord by Opec members to arrest the plunge in prices, followed by the Vienna Agreement in November, cut 1.2 million barrels of production per day. Ten non-Opec producers joined the coalition that December to form Opec+.

Saudi Arabia, considered the de facto Opec leader due to its massive reserves and production capacity, firmly influenced the cartel’s policy and pricing framework allocating member’s production quotas. A cautiously calibrated politico-economic stance balanced its relations with the West and within bloc members. However, emerging non-Opec and US supplies have shrunk Riyadh’s authority in a dynamically altered organisational structure.