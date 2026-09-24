What Gandhi's experiments with food can teach us

Yes, this is simplistic, and arguments about how development at all levels raises the economy in general may be true. But can you honestly say you haven’t felt that sickening feeling sometimes, as you speed by to another restaurant, that India still has people whose daily nutritional intake is less than what was probably wasted in preparing your meal? The tourism ministry recently announced a deal to get Michelin’s restaurant guide to India. Would Gandhi have felt this was an achievement?

What is particularly odd is that this nutritional deficiency exists at a time when more nutritional advice comes at us than ever before. Companies push products on us. Social media influencers attack companies for doing that, and make their own suggestions. Politicians and pundits offer advice on how we can improve our life by changing our diets. And the algorithms are always telling us to take a supplement, stop eating this, start eating that and find the food hack that will deliver us true health.

Yet, the lecturing doesn’t seem to be accompanied by listening. When it comes to nutrition, there seems to be gap in understanding why people make their food choices. What you eat has become a way to label and then judge you, rather than a way to understand you. A good example is the government’s millets campaign, which never seems to end—as was evident with the millet pulao served at the BRICs banquet. But where are all the people willingly eating snacks, main meals and banquets made of millets?

The campaign never stopped to ask why Indians stopped eating millets. Traditional consumption of millets started dropping from the late 19th century, as maize in particular substituted it, along with increased availability of rice and wheat. Indians didn’t forget that millets were healthy, but just didn’t like eating them as much as these other grains. Millets are, as their name indicates, mostly grains so small that their husk can’t be removed, so they must be consumed whole.