Working the government with borrowed eyes

Every morning, before I leave for work, I ask a machine whether my shirt matches my trousers.

It is not a question I could once answer for myself. For a person blind since birth, the small rituals that sighted people perform without a thought—checking that a collar is clean, that the colours do not quarrel, that no stain is announcing itself ahead of a review meeting—have always meant borrowing someone else’s eyes: a parent’s, a spouse’s, a colleague’s, a kind stranger’s. You learn to live with the borrowing.

You also learn what it costs, in small surrenders of privacy, to need another person simply in order to know how you look. Now an application on my phone tells me, in its level voice, that the blue shirt does not agree with the green trousers, and that I would do well not to step out dressed like Dobby the house-elf in Harry Potter’s world. The relief is out of proportion to the task. It is the relief of deciding something about myself, by myself.

This is the part of the artificial intelligence story that the productivity debates keep missing. For most people, these tools are a faster horse—they do a little more quickly what could already be done. For a blind person, they are often the difference between doing a thing oneself and not doing it at all. A machine that can look at a photograph and describe it does not so much save me time as hand back a small piece of the world that was previously shut.

The examples multiply once you begin to notice them. A blind student can now have the diagram in her textbook described to her—the graph, the labelled figure, the illustration that carried half the lesson and none of the words, and that students before her, myself included, simply had to do without. She can be in on the meme her classmates are laughing at, fluent at last in a visual language everyone else speaks without effort—which is less about information than about belonging. None of this shows up in any measure of efficiency. All of it decides, quietly, whether a person is folded into the ordinary life around her or left a little to one side of it.