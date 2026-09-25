The morning we stopped reading

Much has been made of the Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan's reading habits. I, too, have expressed respect for his bibliophilic dispensation. But surely, the man stands out only because no other politician seems to read? Is a book to the leader the same as the cross to the devil? Indeed, are we living in the morning after reading has stopped?

Vladimir Nabokov asked the question in his 1962 novel, Pale Fire. The novel comprises a poem of 999 lines by one John Shade, followed by a line-by-line explanation of it by the equally fictional Charles Kinbote. Kinbote wonders what would happen if we woke one morning and found ourselves “utterly unable to read”. By this, he implies the forfeiture of the ability to enter another mind. Empathy.

Reading demands time and focus. An active task. Scrolling, on the other hand, is passive. It is reading as seeing; an ocular activity relatively divorced from the intellect. If this will have an evolutionary effect on our cognitive structure, then what it might really entail is a colder human. Which in turn means lesser interest in fellow-human beings because self-interest demands it.

We look at words all day. We read messages, captions, comments, headlines, subtitles, posts, notifications and articles. We may spend hours moving our eyes across language. We therefore come away with the comforting feeling that we are still a reading people.

But reading requires you to be tethered. It makes you stay with a sentence you do not understand, a character you dislike, an argument you resist. It allows another intelligence to enter and rearrange the thoughts in your head. And the world looks a little different. You are looking at the same thing from another point of view. A transference of sorts has happened. Empathy, perhaps.