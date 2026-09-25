The morning we stopped reading

Much has been made of the Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan's reading habits. I, too, have expressed respect for his bibliophilic dispensation. But surely, the man stands out only because no other politician seems to read? Is a book to the leader the same as the cross to the devil? Indeed, are we living in the morning after reading has stopped?
Vladimir Nabokov asked the question in his 1962 novel, Pale Fire. The novel comprises a poem of 999 lines by one John Shade, followed by a line-by-line explanation of it by the equally fictional Charles Kinbote. Kinbote wonders what would happen if we woke one morning and found ourselves “utterly unable to read”. By this, he implies the forfeiture of the ability to enter another mind. Empathy.
Reading demands time and focus. An active task. Scrolling, on the other hand, is passive. It is reading as seeing; an ocular activity relatively divorced from the intellect. If this will have an evolutionary effect on our cognitive structure, then what it might really entail is a colder human. Which in turn means lesser interest in fellow-human beings because self-interest demands it.
We look at words all day. We read messages, captions, comments, headlines, subtitles, posts, notifications and articles. We may spend hours moving our eyes across language. We therefore come away with the comforting feeling that we are still a reading people.
But reading requires you to be tethered. It makes you stay with a sentence you do not understand, a character you dislike, an argument you resist. It allows another intelligence to enter and rearrange the thoughts in your head. And the world looks a little different. You are looking at the same thing from another point of view. A transference of sorts has happened. Empathy, perhaps.
King Abdullah II of Jordan, addressing the United Nations earlier this week, put a number on the change. Citing a study, he said that average screen attention had fallen from two-and-a-half minutes in 2004 to 47 seconds today. Attention, he said, had become a scarce asset and a geopolitical one. It determines which wars remain visible, which are allowed to become background noise.
Indian politicians are ‘anpadh’ or illiterate. Their aversion to reading is not because they have not been to school, though that too is a possibility. But because they are strangers to the idea of reading. They are representative of the populations they lead. And they are products of the same attention economy. The politician who must respond instantly to every outrage is living inside the same machinery as the citizen who scrolls past pathologically.
Perhaps one of the most empathetic leaders of India was Jawaharlal Nehru. His prison years produced a great record of reading. He moved through history, literature and philosophy, making notes and arguing with what he read. Information was not merely an escape from himself.
Václav Havel, imprisoned by the Communists for four years for his human rights work, did something similar in another register. His Letters to Olga, written from prison, became meditations on responsibility, freedom and existence. Ernesto ‘Che’ Guevara was an obsessive reader, too. His reading ranged from Marx and Lenin to Kafka, Camus, Sartre and poetry.
None of this proves that reading makes a person good. Nehru made his mistakes. Che was a revolutionary who believed in armed struggle. Havel was not a saint. Reading is not a moral vaccine. All a book does is that it makes you live, however briefly, inside somebody else's consciousness. The historian gives the enemy a past. The novelist gives a stranger a face. The poet formulates a new way of speech.
Scrolling offers the spike. The brown sugar of the brain. It is not the enemy of information. It gives us too much of it, and it arrives without the time required to establish relationships between one fact and another. In reading, a paragraph modifies the paragraph before it. A character you disliked on page 20 acquires a different meaning on page 200. Scrolling is built to prevent this kind of organic association. And, disturbingly, the machine that reads for us also is the one that reads us. Scrolling is an act of surveillance.
The arrival of AI complicates the act of reading further. Why read a 500-page book when a machine can tell you its argument in 500 words? You see what's happening? The essence is yours without the experience of it. A kind of porn.
This distinction will become increasingly important as AI becomes better at consuming the world's books, newspapers, archives and arguments on our behalf. The machine will be able to give us the answer before we have had the experience that makes the answer meaningful. What's the world of Crime and Punishment without the psychological trauma and inner talk of the murdering hero, Raskolnikov?
This is the opposite of the miracle Nabokov’s very literary theme. The book's miracle was that a few black marks authored by Shade could become another person's—Kinbote’s—consciousness. It was about the occult of language. Scrolling aborts the affective aspects of reading. It turns us into what we dread: venting machines.
The morning we stop reading may not look like the end of reading, the end of the world as we know it. It may look exactly like this morning. Some apocalypses grow on you.
C P Surendran | Author whose latest volume of poetry is Window with a Train Attached
(Views are personal)
(cpsurendran@gmail.com)