Why is Gyanesh Kumar in such tearing hurry?

This week, it was reported that two of the three members of the Election Commission had objected on record at least 14 times in 10 months to decisions Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar had taken without their knowledge. We, in the Congress, are not surprised by the Indian Express report.

Rather, we told you so. We did not tell you explicitly that there is dissent internally in the Election Commission. But we told you that there is something eerily fishy and suspect with the commission. It is so dubious that two of their own could bear it no longer.

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi told you in February 2025—when the voter list of Maharashtra suddenly swelled up by 40 lakh in just five months and, miraculously, all these new voters seemed to have voted for the BJP alliance—that this defies arithmetic and something is fishy. He even showed specific cases of constituencies such as Shirdi and Kamthi where tens of thousands of previously non-resident voters suddenly showed up on polling day with their IDs to vote for the BJP.

We wrote six times to the EC asking for machine-readable voter lists of Maharashtra to be able to analyse and compare them. We only received abuse in return. We plodded alone.

A large team of data analysts combed through by hand a seven-foot pile of voter lists of just one Assembly constituency— Mahadevapura in Bengaluru. We found more than one lakh suspicious voters, with 80 voters registered in one house and 60 in one ‘brewery’. The BJP won this constituency by 1,14,046 votes and, with this lead, won the overall Bangalore Central Lok Sabha seat. Rahul Gandhi demonstrated this in August 2025. The Election Commission was still nonchalant.

Undeterred, in September 2025, Rahul Gandhi brought in actual voters from a rural constituency called Aland in Karnataka all the way to Delhi to narrate personal experiences of how a BJP worker had impersonated an Election Commission official and attempted to delete more than 6,000 Congress voters from the rolls. He was caught and a criminal investigation is under way, but the commission has refused to cooperate and share details of who logged into the voter software to delete these records.