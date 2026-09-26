But sir, the right to vote is not an election freebie

Her eyes misted over, I remember, with a feeling that was foreign to her. It was barely masked by the agitation in her voice. A fear that she did not recognise, and did not know she held within herself. This was not a Bangladeshi woman, and if you travel up the slope of dubiety as drawn these days, not even a Bengali Muslim, or a Muslim at all. It was a South Indian lady—of the sort to be found anywhere from Mylapore to Mysore. As archetypally ‘Indian’ as you want, with a lifetime spent in newspapers to boot. Nothing had prepared her for this. The unsettling realisation that the nursing home in Chennai where she was born did not exist anymore, and that she had no birth certificate.

Today, this sense is not dissimilar to vertigo, in a sudden onset, and practically each one of us has felt it in the last few months. The rollcall of big names who found themselves in that SIR limbo was plastered on the front pages: chief minister, former chief minister, etc etc. Kapil Sibal will write about his personal experience on these pages. The moral of the story is often worked out along the lines of, ‘If it can happen to the powerful, what chance do the others have?’ That’s right, of course, but it reverses the direction in which a certain voiding of rights has been proceeding in India’s constitutional being.

The flow of erasure is from the margins to the centre. It is created in the first instance for boundary phenomena, sometimes for understandable reasons, in ‘states of exception’. But once created, it behaves like a mutant microbe, takes on a life of its own and spreads everywhere. That’s where we find ourselves now. In the midst of a pandemic of disenfranchisement. The exception becomes the norm. At last glance, the dashboard showed 13 crore Indians struck off. It’s a reasonable guess that crores of them voted in five general elections since the SIR of 2002.

In his last stage show, Rahul Gandhi touched on a vital point that he did not elaborate upon—all the focus went to his more dramatic charge of treason and threat to bring Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar out of blanket legal immunity and into justice.