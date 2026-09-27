Chief Election Commissioner immunity can't mean freedom from accountability

High constitutional offices, such as the President of India and state governors, are protected from criminal proceedings during their term of office (Article 361). No criminal proceedings can be launched against the judges of the Supreme Court and of the high courts without the sanction of the Chief Justice of India. However, the President, the judges of the Supreme Court and the judges of high courts can be removed from office through a special procedure provided under Articles 61, 124(4) and 218, respectively, of the Constitution.

As far as the Election Commission of India (ECI) is concerned, although the procedure to remove the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) is similar to the one applicable to judges of the higher judiciary, the Constitution does not provide for any protection to the members of the ECI from criminal proceedings. However, the Government of India, through the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023, which replaced the previous Act of 1991, has provided immunity to the CEC and the Election Commissioners, not limited to the term of their office, from initiation of criminal proceedings.

There can be two possible reasons for such immunity. One is that they must be free from all external pressures while discharging their constitutional obligation to conduct free and fair elections. The other reason, which the prevailing circumstances suggest, is that this ruling establishment realised that the said office needs such immunity if it is to be used for its partisan political interests, assuring those holding it that their actions cannot be subjected to any criminal proceedings.

This perhaps has emboldened the CEC to act in a manner that has now sparked public outrage.