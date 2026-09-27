Faithline | The other 'kavach'

Watching Hanuman Ansh was deeply moving, especially the film’s songs. The Hanuman Chalisa’s strength and beauty as a kavach made me think about what other faiths turned to as a protective shield. I remembered what a Muslim professor from Jamia Millia Islamia told me back in 2008. I’d shared with him that several lines from across the Quran seemed to ‘speak’ to me, among them Ayat 18 from Surah 2 ‘Al Baqarah’. The words are “Summun bukmun umyun fahum layarjiun”, whose meaning in Quranic Arabic is, “Deaf, dumb and blind, they will not return (to the path)”. It referred, I found, to the munafiqin, or ‘hypocrites’ who outwardly pretended to align with the Prophet but in fact were opposed to him.

I further read that “In Islamic exegesis or tafsir, meaning ‘interpretation’, this describes ‘the spiritual state of hypocrites or those who refused to accept the new faith after it was explained to them, thus rendering them unable to perceive or benefit from it.’” Summun (deaf), meaning that they were unwilling to hear and accept the Prophet’s credo. Bukmun (dumb or mute), meaning they were unwilling to speak the tenets required by that credo. Umyun (blind), meaning they were unable or unwilling to fall in line with the new religion the Prophet propounded. Fahum layarjiun (so they will not return), meaning that they wouldn’t come back on the Prophet’s track.

The professor was surprised. “Verses from this surah are said before sleep. They are said like the Hanuman Chalisa is, as a kavach,” he disclosed spontaneously. “As in Bhooth-pisaach nikat nahi aave Mahavir jab naam sunave?” I asked, intrigued. “Yes,” the professor said, and it stayed with me.

Al Baqarah is the longest surah of the Quran, with 286 verses. Verse 255, Ayat al Kursi, or the Throne Verse, hangs in many Muslim homes above doorways as a blessing. In the opening ayats of Al Baqarah, the Quran categorises three groups: the believers (Al-Muttaqun, verses 2-5), the disbelievers (Al-Kafirun, verses 6-7) and the hypocrites (Al-Munafiqun, verses 8-20). The large focus on the hypocrites, 13 verses compared to just two for open disbelievers, was held to emphasise the danger of insider hostility to the new community.