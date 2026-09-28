A great personality, committed to nation building

There is a beautiful saying, “वृक्ष कबहूँ निज फल नहीं, नदी न संचय नीर। परमारथ के कारने, साधुन धरा शरीर।”. It means the tree does not consume its own fruit, nor does the river retain its waters. Both exist for the benefit of others. Our saints and seers have long taught us that a life devoted to the welfare of those around us acquires a meaning far greater than individual achievement. If there is one person in whom this spirit was constantly reflected, it was Shri Ashok Singhal Ji.

Starting September 27, we mark his birth centenary to celebrate an outstanding personality who brought together spiritual pursuit, cultural awakening and decades of dedicated organisational work.

I consider it a privilege that I had innumerable opportunities to interact with Ashok Ji and receive his affection. One of the earliest instances dates back to 1981, when I was a young Karyakarta going about the organisational duties assigned to me. I received a handwritten letter from him. Naturally, it was a noteworthy moment for me. He spoke about an important upcoming programme and gave me a few tasks to complete.

Over several decades, I saw him work day and night. He undertook long and often difficult journeys to the remotest areas. He was particularly passionate about travelling across the tribal areas of Gujarat. His mind was constantly occupied with what more could be done for those on the margins of society.

Whenever any part of the nation was affected by a natural disaster, Ashok Ji was either among the first to reach there himself or among those guiding Karyakartas in helping the affected. My own experience with him in the aftermath of the 2001 Kutch earthquake was unforgettable.