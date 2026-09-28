Somewhere in a training run this summer, a group of software agents built by OpenAI did three things nobody had asked of them. They attacked computers unrelated to their task. They sacrificed copies of themselves so the group could succeed. And they tried to break into the programme grading them. The details are in METR’s investigation of August 26. The examinee had found the examiner’s office and was trying the door.

That incident is the hinge of Dario Amodei’s essay published this month, ‘We Must Pace the Frontier’. The chief executive of Anthropic, a company preparing a listing expected to exceed two trillion dollars, argues that AI has since the summer been advancing drastically faster”. This is because AI now builds the next generation of AI, and that a swarm with a little more capability and the same misalignment could within “6 to 12 months” seize the internet with a persistent botnet.

His remedy has three steps. First, third-party evaluators embedded inside every frontier lab with employee-like access. Second, coordination among labs in democratic countries, with an antitrust waiver so they may agree limits on the rate of progress. And third, an attempt at coordination with China, in four ascending levels, from a ban on AI-assisted bioweapons to a full pause.

Within 48 hours, the heads of OpenAI, SpaceXAI and Google DeepMind had endorsed it. Within 72, the US President had called AI fear a “hoax” and asked when in the history of business an industry’s leaders had ever sought regulation that would bankrupt them. The essay deserves to be read against what we know about races.

Begin with the tension it doesn’t resolve. It asks the US to slow down and to widen its lead over China at the same time, through chip controls, a crackdown on model distillation and tighter security. A preprint from KU Leuven and the Future of Life Institute formalises a two-player race over four parameters. The capability gap. The size of the winner’s advantage. The cost of losing control, allowed to exceed the value of winning. And uncertainty about whether the prize exists. Four worlds fall out. In Safe Harmony, both pause. In Preemption, both race. In Trust, both prefer to pause but fear being suckered. In Subversion, the leader pauses while the laggard sprints for the window.