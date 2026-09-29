Seeing South Asia as more than a sum of its parts

International institutions are facing an aridity of ideas. If one looks at the United Nations, one sees a certain reification at a time large ideas and large institutions seem to have met defeat. Whether through globalism or internationalism, these institutions have been desiccated.

At one level, such institutions are seen as cosmopolitan and necessary, while regional institutions are seen as parochial and unnecessary. The latter are also seen as anti-democratic at times. It’s this that we have to challenge—the very idea of the region. When one talks about a region, one talks about the vernacular. But one has to understand the region by going back in history to the works of leading scholars like Ashis Nandy and Ziauddin Sardar.

For Sardar, the region of South Asia is one of the most inventive, charming, life-giving one can possibly think of. The example he gives is that of a certain kind of nostalgia. He said, whenever migrants from this region meet, whether Pakistani or Indian, there’s a sense of conviviality, warmth of memory and a certain kind of storytelling.

Nandy has also pointed that out to a certain extent—when one thinks of united Bengal, one thinks of a certain kind of organic togetherness, a certain power and creativity to the idea of language.

Regionalism adds a sense of myth and literary imagination to the very idea of democracy. So in reinventing the idea of South Asia, we are reinventing the idea of democracy as something more than an electoral or political imagination. It is an attempt to look at the region as an epistemological, ecological, ethical fact.