Steps before onboarding directors

Promoter-led companies make up an estimated four-fifths of businesses in India. As these firms grow and prepare for initial public offerings, they have to turn from closely-held family businesses into publicly-accountable institutions. Most of them handle this shift badly.

Many promoters treat corporate governance as a milestone to be reached by appointing well-known independent directors (IDs): former bureaucrats, retired CEOs, industry veterans. The hope is that these names will bring instant credibility. What usually follows is friction.

Senior directors find themselves in a company that still runs the way it always has; they grow frustrated and board decisions stall. For Indian governance to move past box-ticking, promoters and incoming IDs will both have to approach this transition differently.

The most common mistake promoters make is bringing in outside governance before building the discipline internally. Appointing IDs while decisions continue to be made the old way is like fitting a racing engine to a car with no brakes. Before the first ID joins the board, promoters need to work on three things.

First, their own understanding. Governance cannot be handed off to board committees. Promoters should learn about fiduciary duty, risk oversight and minority shareholder rights with the same seriousness expected of IDs, who must clear the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs’ proficiency assessment. They should know what listing will expose them to—legally, financially and reputationally—well before going public.