Steering the biotech bus India's way

In frontier technologies, leadership is decided long before markets are fully formed. Countries that move early don’t just capture disproportionate value—they help write the rules and, as we are increasingly seeing, secure control over critical supply chains. For India to truly lead in frontier technologies, we must spot the shifts early—and act with the ambition and intent to lead.

Few shifts on the technology horizon will be more consequential than the convergence of artificial intelligence and biology, enabling what many call ‘programmable biology’: the ability to design and engineer living systems with unprecedented precision. Put simply, what computing did for information, biology is beginning to do for matter itself—transforming how we discover medicines; grow food; manufacture materials; produce sustainable fuels’ and protect human, animal and planetary health.

The Bio Century—a term popularised by American author Jeremy Rifkin—is no longer a distant promise. The world’s first personalised CRISPR gene-editing technology has already saved an infant with a rare genetic disorder in the US. Japan is advancing therapies based on genetically reprogrammed cells for diseases such as Parkinson’s. Precision genome engineering is helping create climate-resilient crops in India as well as many other parts of the world. Many of the most consequential scientific breakthroughs of recent years are emerging at the intersection of biology, engineering and computation. Biology is clearly moving rapidly from discovery to real-world impact.

By 2050, the global bioeconomy is projected to exceed $30 trillion. India cannot afford to be a late entrant to this transformation.

The good news is that we are not starting from scratch. Over four decades, India has built a strong biotechnology ecosystem anchored in a strong vision, institution building and consistent policy. India’s bioeconomy has grown nearly 20-fold from $10 billion in 2014 to $195.3 billion in 2025, and now contributes almost 5 percent of GDP.