What the Northeast can gain by seeing self as the imagined community

It is a truism that human aspirations and conditions, like everything else, are moving targets. What one generation conceived as their prized collective goal, hated adversary, or trusted ally may not remain so for the generations that follow. In fact, they seldom do.

However, indigenous societies—which most in the Northeast belong to—often refuse to acknowledge this, trapping themselves in peculiar time warps. They may have moved on in the real world. But mentally, they often allow themselves to remain stuck in eras several decades gone, the departure points from which are etched in their collective memory by pivotal historical events.

This is the broad profile of the region’s grapple with modernity—brought in first by the British administration, and refined and democratised by independent India. The dilemma is reminiscent of iconic Nigerian writer Chinua Achebe’s 1958 novel, Things Fall Apart, where he conceptualises the agonising predicament indigenous African communities faced at the advent of modernity, represented in that case by the arrival and spread of Christianity.

Without doubt, the new world brought with it dividends in terms of education, health, wealth and science. But it also replaced the older, familiar ways of life and their entrenched values.

Much of the ethnic unrest the Northeast witnesses today has this at its roots. The resistance against replacing customary land laws with modern revenue administration or the violent clashes over claims of primacy of one tribe’s customary law over that of others are just some examples of this complex maze of conflict scenarios in a multiethnic geography.